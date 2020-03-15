Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,890 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

Shares of VIGI opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.32. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10.

