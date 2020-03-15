Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,754 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,782,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $88.86 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.13 and a 1 year high of $95.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

