Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 418.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas R. Loftus acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $50,232.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,313.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John A. Cuomo acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $87,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $176,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSEC opened at $23.50 on Friday. VSE Co. has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. VSE had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $195.27 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VSEC. ValuEngine raised shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

