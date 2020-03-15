Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 248.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,479,000 after purchasing an additional 118,311 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,920,000 after purchasing an additional 305,178 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,177,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,185,000 after purchasing an additional 33,928 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,760,000 after purchasing an additional 40,005 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.93.

NEE stock opened at $221.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $187.29 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,465 shares of company stock valued at $13,095,996 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

