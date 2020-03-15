Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after buying an additional 426,793 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in LPL Financial by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,251,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,472,000 after purchasing an additional 367,788 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,507,000 after purchasing an additional 255,835 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 376.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 145,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,694,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $97.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

In other news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,274 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,825.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,140 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,970. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPLA stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.43. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average of $85.97.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

