Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 543 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $219.63 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $189.69 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.53.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

