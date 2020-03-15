Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 283 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

NYSE AEP opened at $86.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.53 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

In other news, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

