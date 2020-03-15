Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 14,778 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 272.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after acquiring an additional 952,029 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,696,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $562,442,000 after acquiring an additional 368,226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,434,000 after acquiring an additional 22,502 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,626,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $434,168,000 after acquiring an additional 336,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $371,174,000 after acquiring an additional 82,781 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $96.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average of $115.22. The firm has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.38 and a 1-year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.15.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

