Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,394 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 129.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the third quarter worth about $224,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $149.85 on Friday. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.89.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTN. Wolfe Research downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised their price target on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,372.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

