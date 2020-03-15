Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.53.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,683.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,838,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total transaction of $145,977.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,280 shares of company stock worth $17,559,127 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $621.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $613.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $577.24. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $436.30 and a 1-year high of $657.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

