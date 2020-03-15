Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $332,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 462,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 127,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.