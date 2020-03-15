Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $429,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.44.

Shares of ED stock opened at $88.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average of $89.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.30.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

