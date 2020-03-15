Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $360,000 Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.62.

Shares of ES stock opened at $88.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.60. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

