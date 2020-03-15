Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,696 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $50.69 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $62.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.87.

