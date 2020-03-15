Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $240,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,602 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,503 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,179,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,999,000 after acquiring an additional 298,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,837,000 after acquiring an additional 203,316 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day moving average of $79.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

