Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,304,000 after acquiring an additional 534,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 170,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,126,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock opened at $194.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.35. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $470.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.