Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 587.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $277,166,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 924,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,323,000 after buying an additional 487,300 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 261,230 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $81,045,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,310,745,000 after buying an additional 224,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.27.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $300.12 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.22 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.58 and a 200-day moving average of $308.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

