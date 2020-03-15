Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,098,000 after purchasing an additional 15,998 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 342.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,675 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND opened at $83.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.57. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

