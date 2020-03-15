Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 335.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

