Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 117,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $143.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.87 and a 200 day moving average of $185.50. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $130.50 and a one year high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

