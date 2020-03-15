Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Bailard Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,325.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 477,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,413,000 after acquiring an additional 444,119 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,051,000 after buying an additional 237,794 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 288.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after buying an additional 187,224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 619.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after buying an additional 168,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 119,262.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 119,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after buying an additional 119,262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.72 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

