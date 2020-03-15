Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $49.21 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

