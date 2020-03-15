Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.00. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $52.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

