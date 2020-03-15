Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 523 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tesla by 486.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,647,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,141 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,784,239,000 after acquiring an additional 375,408 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 577.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,992,000 after acquiring an additional 311,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tesla by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $97,384,000 after acquiring an additional 128,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tesla by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 205,785 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $86,086,000 after acquiring an additional 117,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $546.62 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $725.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.82.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $489.82.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,545.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total value of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,296,629. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

