Nord/LB Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €105.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LEG. Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.70 ($145.00) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €117.23 ($136.32).

LEG opened at €91.82 ($106.77) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €111.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €105.78. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

