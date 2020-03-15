NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides research, business consulting and systems services. Its operating segment consists of Consulting, Financial Information Technology Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, IT Platform Services and Others. Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services. Financial IT Solutions segment offers IT solutions for securities, asset management, banking, and insurance sectors. Industrial IT Solutions segment deals with IT solutions and infrastructure services for distribution, manufacturing, service and healthcare industries, as well as for governments and other public agencies. IT Platform Services segment handles system management and advanced information technology solutions. It also conducts research for the development of new business operations and new products related to IT solutions. Others segment administers systems development and operation services on other businesses. Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NOMURA RESH INS/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NRILY stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34. NOMURA RESH INS/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23.

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. engages in consulting, financial information technology (IT) solutions, industrial IT solutions, and IT platform services businesses primarily in Japan. The Consulting segment offers management consulting, operational consulting, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies.

