Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in CSX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in CSX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $57.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.82. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. CSX’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

