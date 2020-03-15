Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 7,470 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in Charles Schwab by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 44,080 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 60,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 593,753 shares of company stock worth $27,505,788 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average is $43.77. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

