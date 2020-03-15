Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 6,509 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $587,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,532.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 223,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after buying an additional 209,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.85.

PSX stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

