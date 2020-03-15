Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 312 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.68.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $499.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $417.49 and a 1-year high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

