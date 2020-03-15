Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 287,374 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,374 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $11,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $4,152,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,253,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,641,000 after purchasing an additional 228,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,312,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,876 shares during the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLCO opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is a boost from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

