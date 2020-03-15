Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 28,604 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 667,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,604 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of AGNC Investment worth $11,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.33.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGNC. ValuEngine upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.25 to $20.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.