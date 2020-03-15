Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 225,987 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,987 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,557,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $50.92 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.