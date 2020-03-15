Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 13,746 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,746 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 14.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.