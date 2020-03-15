Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,107 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,448 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,397 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,557.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,072 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,741,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,277,000 after acquiring an additional 908,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.79.

Shares of MS opened at $37.50 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

