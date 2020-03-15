Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of DTE Energy worth $12,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $96.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $87.45 and a twelve month high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.17.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

