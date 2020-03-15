Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,889.2% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,724 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

Republic Services stock opened at $84.98 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

