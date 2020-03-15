Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,963 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $11,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,058,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,381,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,448,604,000 after purchasing an additional 147,742 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,170,000 after purchasing an additional 991,076 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,601,000 after purchasing an additional 525,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,596,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,430 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.56. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

