Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,223 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,689,000 after purchasing an additional 148,104 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,740,000 after purchasing an additional 119,835 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 351,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,424,000 after purchasing an additional 76,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,917,000 after purchasing an additional 61,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 208,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,871,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.00.

NYSE:ROP opened at $313.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $290.48 and a 1 year high of $395.00. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $371.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.82.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,060,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

