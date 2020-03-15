Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $14.97 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 265,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,974,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $52.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $28.94 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

