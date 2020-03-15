Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.91 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $898,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.97 and a one year high of $44.67.

