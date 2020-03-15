Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $14.84 Million Stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 122,912 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Westrock worth $14,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Westrock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Westrock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Westrock by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Westrock by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.75. Westrock Co has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s payout ratio is 46.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRK. Bank of America raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westrock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

