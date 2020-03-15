Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.85 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Ares Capital worth $13,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 53,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.67. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

