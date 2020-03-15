Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.78 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,317.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $165,137.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,707 shares of company stock worth $6,521,471. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $213.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.97 and a 200-day moving average of $232.74. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $173.14 and a 52-week high of $287.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from to in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.18.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

