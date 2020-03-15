Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.42 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of UDR worth $13,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UDR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in UDR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,166,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,953,000 after acquiring an additional 436,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,760,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,630,000 after purchasing an additional 102,848 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,403,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,239,000 after acquiring an additional 170,421 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in UDR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,775,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on UDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.69.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,113.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

