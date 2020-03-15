Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.81 Million Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $12,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 289,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE APD opened at $206.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.58. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $178.48 and a one year high of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. HSBC upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.