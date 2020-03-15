Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.79 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,562 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,458 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $106.63 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.09.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank cut FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.64.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

