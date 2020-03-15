Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.65 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,892,306,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Lam Research by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,044,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,480,000 after purchasing an additional 205,665 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,382,000 after purchasing an additional 31,353 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 638,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,777,000 after purchasing an additional 31,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,701,000 after purchasing an additional 334,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $261.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.72 and its 200 day moving average is $272.81. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $170.01 and a 12 month high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,002 shares of company stock worth $13,920,891 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

