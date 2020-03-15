Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.09 Million Stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Everest Re Group worth $11,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.25.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.45 per share, with a total value of $360,675.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $213.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.36. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.38.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.89) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.