Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC now owns 61,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Markston International LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 74,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 186,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 25,287 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 149,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.38%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

